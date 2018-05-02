Samsung's new Galaxy A6 phones arrive: Budget Galaxy S9 with focus on cameras

Video: 10 reasons why Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the best smartphone for the enterprise.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus, bringing its slim-bezel Infinity Display and powerful cameras to mid-range A-series phones.

The new Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus are for fans of Samsung phones who don't want to splash out on its new flagship Galaxy S9 and Note 8.

Samsung has focused on the cameras in the new mid-range Galaxy phones, giving the bigger A6 Plus dual rear cameras with a 16-megapixel lens and a five-megapixel lens and a front camera with a 24-megapixel lens. The A6 meanwhile comes with 16-megapixel lenses on the front and rear.

The A6 Plus has slightly higher specs on all fronts. Both phones feature a Super AMOLED display with the A6 Plus having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,220 pixels, while the A6 has 720 x 1,480 pixels.

They're also available with either 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. MicroSD slots on each support up to 256GB of storage.

The A6 Plus gets a bigger 3,500mAh battery and a slightly faster processor in the form of an eight-core 1.8GHz CPU. The A6 has an eight-core 1.6GHz CPU and 3,000mAh battery. Both also ship with Android Oreo.

The Galaxy phones have fingerprint readers on the back and facial recognition for unlocking. Samsung notes the phones support Bixby Vision, Home and Reminder but there's no mention of Bixby Voice.

Samsung hasn't announced pricing yet but says the phones will be available from early May in select European, Asian and Latin American markets. That will be followed by a rollout to South Korea, Africa, and China.

