Samsung's second Pyeongtaek chip line goes live

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics' second factory at its Pyeongtaek chip plant has begun mass production, the company said.

It will produce 3rd generation 10nm 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM using the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process, Samsung said.

The latest 16Gb LPDDR5 boasts speeds of 6,400 Mbps, which is 16% faster than its predecessor 12Gb LPPDR5.

It also only uses eight 16GB LPDDR5 chips to create a 16GB package. Samsung said it intends for the package to be used by clients in 5G and multi-camera smartphones, as well as foldable devices.

The factory, dubbed Pyeongtaek Line 2, will also have two additional lines, starting from 2021, that will be dedicated toward producing next-generation V-NAND Flash memory as well as logic chips for clients, the company added.

The new factory spans 128,900 square metres and is the largest semiconductor production line in the world to date, the company claimed.

In total, Samsung's Pyeongtaek plant spans 289,000 square metres when the first factory, dubbed Pyeongtaek Line 1, and adjacent facilities are also taken into account.

The first factory went live back in June 2017 and construction for the second one started in January 2018.

Related Coverage