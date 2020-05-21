Samsung to build new EUV foundry chip line

Samsung has begun construction of a new contract chip-making line at its plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, the company announced on Thursday.
The new line will use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to make chips that are 5 nanometres or smaller, Samsung said.
It will begin full operations in 2021 and make chips for use in 5G, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence, the South Korean tech giant added. Samsung first announced the successful development of a EUV-based 5nm process last year.
When the new line is complete, Samsung will have, in total, seven contract chip-making lines located in South Korea and the United States.
The company began producing EUV-based chips made with the 7nm process in 2019.
In February, Samsung began operations of its EUV-dedicated line, called V1, at its plant in Hwaseong, South Korea, making chips in the 7nm process.
The V1 line will begin mass-producing 5nm chips later this year, Samsung said.
The South Korean tech giant is a world leader in memory chips, but second-place to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) when it comes to contract chip-making, called foundry in the semiconductor industry.
On Friday, TSMC announced that it was building a new 5nm chip line in Arizona, and will spend $12 billion from 2021 to 2029.
Last year, Samsung said it will invest 133 trillion won, or around $115 billion, into logic chip businesses, which includes foundry, by 2030 to become the market leader in the area.
RELATED COVERAGE
- Samsung engineers allowed into China chip plant despite COVID-19 foreigner ban
- Samsung boss visits China to reportedly strengthen government ties
- Samsung sees stable Q1 profits despite COVID-19 pandemic
- Samsung donated $29m worth of funds and goods to tackle COVID-19
- Samsung sees more employees get COVID-19 returning from abroad
- Samsung Display to end LCD production
- Samsung applies EUV to DRAM for the first time
- Samsung and LG suspend factories in India over COVID-19 outbreak
- Samsung expects 5G growth despite smartphone market dip from COVID-19
Join Discussion