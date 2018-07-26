​Samsung's 'unbreakable' OLED panel certified by UL

Samsung Display's 'unbreakable' smartphone OLED panel has been certified by the US's Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the company has announced.

The South Korean tech giant said it developed a flexible OLED panel with an unbreakable substrate and a plastic overlay window adhered to it that can withstand multiple drops and fluctuating temperatures.

Most conventional flexible displays currently attach a glass window cover that is vulnerable to breaks and cracks.

The display passed real-time durability tests based on military standards set by the US Department of Defense conducted by UL, an official testing company for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the US Department of Labor.

Samsung's display withstood 1.2-metre drops 26 times in succession, as well as temperatures of 71 degrees and -32 degrees, and functioned without any damage. It also withstood a 1.8 metre drop without damage, the company said.

Samsung said the display can be used in smartphones, display consoles in cars, military devices, portable game consoles, and tablets.

The company is diversifying its display offerings. Its enterprise display business offers LED signage and transparent OLED panels for use in stores.

It is the world's largest supplier of small- to mid-sized OLED panels for use in smartphones and smart watches.

