Samsung's Z Flip 5 finally has the one feature everyone's been asking for

This year's Samsung Unpacked event is full of new gadgets, but one of the highlighted launches is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Last year's Z Flip 4 offered innovative camera modes, and its clamshell design sparked consumers' nostalgia for flip phones.

But the Z Flip 4 had its shortcomings, and the pressure was on Samsung to make the fifth iteration of the Z Flip better than ever. And with some design upgrades, the Z Flip 5 might be the best yet.

The Z Flip 5 has a larger external display than its predecessor, offering users a 3.4-inch Flex Window that allows for app and widget interactions without unfolding the phone. The Z Flip 5's main screen is a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Many experts and consumers complained that the Z Flip 4's hinge left a gap between the two screens when the phone was shut. According to Samsung, this problem is resolved, and the Z Flip 5 folds completely shut.

Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating, making it water-resistant. However, it's unclear how the Z Flip 5 can handle dust and solids ingress. But Samsung says there are rubberized edges along the inner display bezel, which should protect the phone when it's shut.

There isn't any battery improvement to the Z Flip 5, but it holds a 3,700mAh battery. An improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor promises better performance, efficiency, and camera quality.

However, the Z Flip 5 has fast wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, and Samsung says it can charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes when connected to a wired charger. Additionally, a capacitive fingerprint sensor located on the side can unlock the phone with your fingerprint.

There aren't any major upgrades to the Z Flip 5's camera, as it boasts a 10 MP front selfie camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, like its predecessor. The base storage for the Z Flip 5 is upgraded from 128 GB to 256 GB, going up to 512 GB. Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Flip 5 offers 8GB of RAM.

The Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow are available as a Samsung exclusive. The Z Flip 5 is available on Samsung's website and at reputable retailers for $999.