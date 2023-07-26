'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Samsung's Z Flip 5 finally has the one feature everyone's been asking for
This year's Samsung Unpacked event is full of new gadgets, but one of the highlighted launches is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Last year's Z Flip 4 offered innovative camera modes, and its clamshell design sparked consumers' nostalgia for flip phones.
But the Z Flip 4 had its shortcomings, and the pressure was on Samsung to make the fifth iteration of the Z Flip better than ever. And with some design upgrades, the Z Flip 5 might be the best yet.
Also: How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S6, and more
The Z Flip 5 has a larger external display than its predecessor, offering users a 3.4-inch Flex Window that allows for app and widget interactions without unfolding the phone. The Z Flip 5's main screen is a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Many experts and consumers complained that the Z Flip 4's hinge left a gap between the two screens when the phone was shut. According to Samsung, this problem is resolved, and the Z Flip 5 folds completely shut.
Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating, making it water-resistant. However, it's unclear how the Z Flip 5 can handle dust and solids ingress. But Samsung says there are rubberized edges along the inner display bezel, which should protect the phone when it's shut.
Also: Every product we're expecting at Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Watch 6, Tab S9, and more
There isn't any battery improvement to the Z Flip 5, but it holds a 3,700mAh battery. An improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor promises better performance, efficiency, and camera quality.
However, the Z Flip 5 has fast wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, and Samsung says it can charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes when connected to a wired charger. Additionally, a capacitive fingerprint sensor located on the side can unlock the phone with your fingerprint.
There aren't any major upgrades to the Z Flip 5's camera, as it boasts a 10 MP front selfie camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, like its predecessor. The base storage for the Z Flip 5 is upgraded from 128 GB to 256 GB, going up to 512 GB. Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Flip 5 offers 8GB of RAM.
Also: Samsung's new foldables will have one very important feature no one is talking about
The Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow are available as a Samsung exclusive. The Z Flip 5 is available on Samsung's website and at reputable retailers for $999.