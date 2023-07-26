'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, Watch 6, and find the best deals
Samsung's biggest event of the year is here: Samsung Unpacked. During the event, Samsung announced a slew of new Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, three new tablets as part of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and two new smartwatches for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.
Also: Every product announced at Samsung Unpacked
Preorders for the new devices start today, and all the products announced will officially go on sale on Friday, August 11. Here's how to preorder every new Galaxy device, and where to find the best deals.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung's smaller foldable smartphone now has a larger 3.4-inch external display called Flex Window, which functions similarly to a Galaxy Watch where you swipe for navigation and have panels of widgets to interact with. The phone is also now powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and starts at $999 for the 256GB variant.
PREORDER NOW
Samsung
You can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone directly at Samsung before it goes on sale August 11. The company is offering up to $900 off the foldable with an eligible trade-in, and will double the storage size for free.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available to preorder at Verizon in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with a purchase on a Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).
PREORDER NOW
AT&T
At AT&T, both new and existing customers can get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a Galaxy phone trade-in. You'll also get twice the storage on your phone if you preorder by August 10.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung is calling this rendition of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 its "thinnest and lightest Z Fold", with a gapless hinge design that allows both sides to fold flat. You can expect improved multitasking, as well as a new Astrophoto and Nighttime Hyperlapse camera features thanks to the flexible display. The Z Fold 5 also gets a spec bump thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.
PREORDER NOW
Samsung
Preorders are available now starting at $1,799. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, and doubling the storage size for free.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
Verizon customers can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold5 in Icy Blue, Creme and Phantom Black starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail).
PREORDER NOW
AT&T
At AT&T, both new and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Galaxy phone trade-in (any year in any condition). You'll also get twice the storage on your phone if you preorder by August 10.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series
Like last year's Tab S8 series, Samsung has three new tablets in three different sizes: the Tab S9, the Tab S9+, and the Tab S9 Ultra. All tablets now come with a dynamic AMOLED display, plus are all waterproof with an IP68 rating.
PREORDER NOW
Samsung
Preorder a Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra starting at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively. A purchase of the Tab S9+ or S9 Ultra comes with a complimentary storage upgrade of up to 512GB.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
You can preorder for the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G at Verizon, starting at $31.94 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,149.99 retail).
PREORDER NOW
AT&T
AT&T customers can preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G or Wi-Fi. Plus, you'll get an S Pen for no additional cost.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series
Samsung's latest smartwatches feature two sizes: the Regular (40/44mm) and Classic model (43/47mm). Both have improved health and sleep features thanks to the most recent version of WearOS. You can also expect more functional camera controls such as angle changes and zooming.
PREORDER NOW
Samsung
Preorder a Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch starting at $299 on Samsung's website. Every purchase comes with a free Fabric Band.
PREORDER NOW
Verizon
Over at Verizon, the Galaxy Watch6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months.
PREORDER NOW
AT&T
Over at AT&T, if you buy two Samsung Galaxy Watches you'll get up to $350 off.