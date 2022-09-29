'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
No matter whether you're a little old school or just need to transport your files or just hold onto some documents on a physical device, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive comes with 128GB of storage -- and is currently only $17.50, or 71% off retail price.
This is a huge discount for any kind of storage, and you'll get both a USB-C and USB-A insert for whatever kind of device you're working on. Both are retractable, giving you a device that can tuck away in the pocket of your jeans or a work bag. It's also compatible with a wide range of devices, be it a computer, phone, or tablet, and you can easily transfer data between them. It also works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports.
The speed is one of the biggest factors, and the storage device can run up to 150MBps, and the speed is supported whether you use the USB-C or the USB-A plug-ins. It also comes with a dedicated Memory Zone app for Android users that helps you manage the device's memory and content.
At 128GB, you can expect it to hold 7,200 photos, 320 minutes of video, 8,000 songs, and still have 32GB of storage left over, giving you ample storage space. It's also designed to handle extreme temperatures, with an operating temp of up to 95 degrees and a storage temp of up to 158 degrees.
At 71% off, you'll save $42.49 on this handy storage device is a steal of a deal – and we expect this not to last very long. Be sure to add it to your cart today to get it for only $17.50.