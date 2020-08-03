SAP appoints new Brazil president

SAP has appointed a new president for its Brazil operations following the promotion of the previous incumbent to a regional role.

Adriana Arroulho had been acting as chief operating officer and her promotion to the most senior position at the software firm in Brazil was announced on Friday (31). Until a replacement for the COO role is found, she will carry out both functions.

Arroullho has joined SAP Brazil in 2017 to lead the digital business platform function. As vice president of the area, the executive worked on large strategic projects around licensing and cloud, then became COO in January 2019. Before joining the German software giant, Arroulho worked for 22 years at HP, where she held several leadership positions.

"I am happy to start a new career phase in a company in full expansion, with the challenge of further expanding the reach of SAP solutions, helping customers from the most diverse sectors to consolidate and accelerate the digital transformation of their business, becoming smart companies in this scenario of constant social and economic changes ", Arroulho said.

The executive will be leading an organization of over 1200 staff and will report to Cristina Palmaka, SAP's president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"[SAP's] Latin America and the Caribbean region has strong and insightful leaders, and Adriana's appointment is an important step towards consolidating this team", Palmaka said of Arroulho's appointment.

"Her dedication, market knowledge and focus on people are attributes that will make a difference in her career as president of the Brazilian operation" Palmaka added.

Arroulho is the second female to lead SAP in Brazil. The previous postholder was Palmaka, who started as the company's regional leader on August 1, replacing Claudio Murazabal, who also got promoted to lead the company's operations for Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Under her new role, Palmaka is leading a team of 5,000 employees across the region and support a customer pool of 48,500 organizations. Murazabal will still be involved with the company's operation in Latin America and the Caribbean as chairman for the region.