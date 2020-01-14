SAP Concur shuts down travel search engine Hipmunk

Travel metasearch engine Hipmunk has announced it will be shutting down from 23 January 2020.

The company wrote in a blog post that since being acquired by SAP Concur in 2016, Concur's approach to "providing business travel solutions has evolved".

"As a travel metasearch, we helped travellers take the agony out of travel planning and gave SAP Concur a deeper understanding of how to develop innovations that meet the needs of today's traveller," it said.

At the time of the acquisition, Concur said Hipmunk would help it deliver consumer-grade products to corporate customers.

According to Hipmunk, its website and app will no longer be available for use from the shutdown date and any trip data stored on its platform will no longer be available.

Hipmunk, however, assured that all existing bookings will be honoured as all bookings are held with the provider directly.

"Any reservations already made will not be impacted by this change," it said.

Hipmunk was launched in 2010 and designed to create a simple and attractive website that could help travellers find airline tickets based on the lowest prices and most convenient schedules.

In March last year, workplace collaboration platform Slack was integrated with Concur for travel and expense bots on Slack.

It meant bots, for instance, could give users the ability to approve expense reports right from Slack, upload expense receipts, search for and book flights, and create basic expense reports from within a bot chat.

