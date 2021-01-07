SAS acquires UK no-code app deployment, workload management firm Boemska

SAS has acquired Boemska, a UK low/no-code app deployment specialist to bolster the existing Viya platform.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Announced on Thursday, the technology giant said privately-held Boemska -- based in the United Kingdom and with a research presence in Serbia -- is already a SAS technology partner and accounts for customers in the financial, health, and travel sectors.

SAS believes the acquisition, and subsequent access to the UK firm's technology, will give customers "a major competitive edge when it comes to analytic integration and cloud implementation."

Founded in 2010, Boemska's ESM platform is designed to provide insight into cloud and on-premise workloads for the identification of bottlenecks and efficiency issues. In addition, the company offers optimization services and both low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management.

SAS says that alongside the purchase of the company's existing assets, Boemska's technology is destined for integration into SAS Viya.

SAS Viya is an artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and data management platform. Boemska will provide improved, cloud-native SAS application portability for mobile and enterprise applications; deployment using low/no-code features, and a new workload management tool for cost efficiency and additional visibility into enterprise environments.

Boemska's technology will be integrated into the SAS Viya platform over the coming months.

"Evolving our analytic solutions to be cloud-native requires us to think broadly about how we can make SAS more pervasive, particularly as the number of applications in the marketplace multiply," said Gavin Day, SAS senior VP for Technology. "The acquisition of Boemska helps uphold SAS Analytics at the forefront of innovation with the addition of complementary technology that further supports customer needs."

SAS also named a new executive VP and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on Thursday. Bryan Harris served most recently as SVP and engineering chief at SAS before assuming his new post as the head technology executive.

