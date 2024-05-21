Save $260 on Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV this Memorial Day

While it may not have all the bells and whistles that it's big brother, the Omni QLED might, theAmazon Fire TV Omni is still a great choice for anyone who has cut the cord with their cable or satellite company and switched exclusively to streaming. With access to the Fire TV platform, your new TV will be the center of your new entertainment space. And right now, you can save $260 on the 75-inch model.

Also: The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested

While all of the Omni Series televisions use the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of shows, movies, and songs as well as built-in Alexa voice controls, there are some big differences between the screen sizes. The 43-, 50-, and 55-inch models all support HDR10 for enhanced detailing to boost the already awesome 4K resolution, while the 65- and 75-inch versions have support for Dolby Vision HDR for a truly cinematic experience.

Each version also supports Dolby Digital Plus for cleaner, richer audio without the need for an extra soundbar. Each size class also sports three HDMI inputs to connect soundbars if you have one, Blu-Ray players, and game consoles as well as built-in privacy protections that disconnect the integrated microphones when you don't want to use Alexa to control your TV.

Read more: The best 75-inch TVs you can buy: Expert tested

With the discount, the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni gives you the best value for the money. You'll get a big screen TV to catch all the action in the your favorite sports broadcasts, movies, and shows. With bold colors and contrast, it's great for everything from movie marathons to catching up with news headlines and checking the weather.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.