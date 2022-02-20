Deal Alert: Save $350 on Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV

While the Amazon Fire Stick 4K made our Best streaming devices list, the online retailer is running a huge sale on their first branded TV. From now until March 31, you can save up to 40 percent on the Omni Fire TV. It comes in screen sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, so no matter how big or small your living room is, you'll be able to buy a TV that's a perfect fit.

While all of the Omni Series televisions use the Fire TV platform to give you access to thousands of shows, movies, and songs as well as built-in Alexa voice controls, there are some big differences between the screen sizes. The 43, 50, and 55-inch models all support HDR10 for enhanced detailing to boost the already awesome 4K resolution, while the 65 and 75-inch versions have support for Dolby Vision HDR for a truly cinematic experience. Each version also supports Dolby Digital Plus for cleaner, richer audio without the need for an extra soundbar. Each size class also sports 3 HDMI inputs to connect soundbars if you have one, Blu-Ray players, and game consoles as well as built-in privacy protections that disconnect the integrated microphones when you don't want to use Alexa to control your TV.

With the discount, the 75-inch version gives you the best value for the money. You'll get a big screen TV to catch all the action in the NBA All-Star game or new episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina as well as two-way video calling via Alexa to keep in touch with friends and family. This sale also comes just in time for the new season premier of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the new drama House of Gucci on Prime Video.