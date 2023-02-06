'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If your loved one is a keen reader, you could consider giving them a Kindle this Valentine's Day.
While, admittedly, using an e-reader isn't the same as curling up with a physical book, they do offer a way to take your book collection with you, whether you are commuting or on holiday. Unlike standard tablets, dedicated e-readers also provide enough battery life to keep going for days without the need for a charge.
If this sounds like an appealing option before Valentine's Day, Amazon has launched a sale on a range of Kindle kits. One we particularly like is an Essentials bundle with a 2022 Kindle. You can save $46 -- or 27% -- on the bundle, which normally retails for around $170. While the sale continues, you can purchase the bundle for $124.
The Kindle Essentials bundle includes a 2022 Kindle model, equipped with a 6-inch, anti-glare 300 ppi resolution display, 16GB storage, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Amazon says you can expect to up six weeks of battery life on a single charge with casual use. The kit also includes a cover and power adapter.
We've chosen the ad-free version as, at the time of writing, deliveries are available quickly. However, you can also choose a lockscreen ad-supported device, with savings of $46 and a total cost of $104 -- although deliveries may be slower, depending on your location.
Also: What are the best tablets for reading and do you really need a Kindle?
Alternatively, if you are thinking about a Kindle for one of your kids, Amazon has you covered. The company is offering $70 off an e-reader bundle complete with a 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids and a 12-month subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service.
For a limited time, the price of the Amazon Kids bundle has dropped from $203 to $133 for $70 savings.
Amazon has a vast array of Kindles and e-reader bundles on sale right now. If you head over to the deals page, you will find Signature edition savings bundles, Essential kits, and a variety of cases in different colors. You can also check out our page where we rank the best Kindles on the market right now, too.
Also: The best e-readers aren't all Kindle
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.