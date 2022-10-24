'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There are two types of people in this world: people who read physical books and people who prefer an e-reader. The first e-reader was the now-discontinued Sony Librie in 2004, but these products have expanded to have adjustable warm light, tons of storage space to make up your own digital library, and are even waterproof.
Kindle readers are a great way to take your bookshelf with you while you travel for vacation or on your morning commute. There are several models, however, so it becomes complicated choosing one. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our top choice due to its glare-free screen, waterproof chassis, Bluetooth support, and battery life. But let's compare it to other Kindle readers available.Read now
Of course, you can also pick up most tablets and read a book on them as well, but not all tablets or e-readers are created equal. That's why we've rounded up the best tablets for reading if you're ready to dive into the next book on your list.
Tech specs: Display: 7-inch 300 ppi e-ink screen| Battery life: Up to 6 weeks (at 30 minutes per day) | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Storage: 8 GB or 32 GB
The Kindle Oasis is the ultimate tablet for reading since it is a high-tech device with features geared towards helping you read. Even though this Kindle hasn't been updated by Amazon since 2019, it has adjustable warm light to read more comfortable at night, auto-adjusting light for when you're reading in direct sunlight, it automatically rotates for page orientation, and it has physical page turn buttons so flipping pages of a book is easier than ever.
Its screen is Amazon's signature e-ink technology which is much different than a display you'd find on an iPad. Instead, e-ink provides a paper-like display for readers thanks to 300 pixels per inch (ppi) and 25 front light LEDs.
Read the review: Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019, long-term test: A few features short of perfection
It's also waterproof (how many tablets can say that?) so that you can read by the pool without worrying about stray splashes.
And while it doesn't have a regular headphone jack, the Kindle Oasis does support Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use wireless headphones and speakers to listen to audiobooks or the screen reader function.
Tech specs: Display: 10.2-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display| Battery life: Up to 12 weeks (at 30 minutes per day) | Weight: 15.3 ounces | Storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB
The just recently announced Kindle Scribe is perhaps the perfect example of part e-reader, part tablet. It has the same functions you've come to know and love in a Kindle (300 ppi glare-free screen, weeks of battery life, adjustable warm light, etc.) but also comes with the capability to use Amazon's Basic or Premium Pen to take handwritten notes or underline important quotations right within the book you're reading.
Your notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.
Also: Kindle Scribe vs. Remarkable 2 Tablet: Digitize your notes
It also comes with preset templates to help you create notebooks, journals, and lists, but it also can create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible Word documents.
The Kindle Scribe comes with the Basic pen, but for the more advanced features like a dedicated eraser or the shortcut button, you'll need the premium pen, which costs $30 extra.
Tech specs: Display: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (326 ppi) | Battery life: 10 hours| Weight: 10.4 ounces | Storage: 64GB or 256GB
Of course, you don't have to get a dedicated e-reader in order to read on a tablet. The iPad Mini is a powerful tablet with great applications that also provides a great reading device thanks to its light weight and sharp screen.
It has an 8.3-inch liquid retina display that is 326 ppi, so a little more pixels than the Kindles. This makes text look especially sharp on screen, and coupled with Apple's True Tone technology (which adjusts the color and intensity of your display to match the ambient light) it provides a natural reading experience.
Read the review: Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.) review
Apple's anti-reflective screen coating also makes it less likely to catch a sunlight glare when reading outside on a sunny day.
With the iPad Mini, you're also getting Apple's powerful A15 bionic chip, an ultra-wide 12 MP front camera, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil to take notes, 80% faster graphics than the previous model, Touch ID, and more.
Tech specs: Display: 8.4-inch WUXGA Display TFT (270 ppi) | Battery life: 10 hours | Weight: 10.93 oz | Storage: 32GB
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4 is perhaps lesser known than its Tab S counterparts, but this small screen, lightweight tablet makes the perfect tablet for reading.
It comes with a 1,920 by 1,200 pixel display with 270 ppi (close to Kindle's 300 ppi) so that images and text look bright and sharp on the screen.
Even though it runs on the outdated Android 9 Pie operating system, you'll still get great tablet features like a 5MP front-facing camera and a 8MP rear camera with autofocus, a long-lasting battery, and the ability to expand your storage to up to 512GB with a microSD card (that's a lot of books!).
Tech specs: Display: 8-inch HD display, 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) | Battery life: Up to 13 hours | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Storage: 32GB or 64GB
For a kid-friendly reading tablet, Amazon's new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is worth checking out. Not only does it have a kid-proof case built to withstand 3-7-year-olds, but it also comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+.
The subscription gets you access to thousands of kid-friendly ad-free books, as well as movies and games and other educational content your child will love.
Also: Want a tablet for your kid? Our picks aren't just for entertainment
Parents can control screen time and set educational goals for their children using the parental controls built into the tablet to make sure your kid is actually reading or learning something while using it.
Plus, it has 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording with the ability to add fun and themed filters and frames to photos.
The best reading tablet is the Kindle Oasis since it has reading-specific features like adjustable warm light and page turn buttons, as well as a great battery life and a screen that's easy on the eyes while reading.
Reading tablet
Price
Display
Battery life
Kindle Oasis
$250
7-inch 300 ppi e-ink screen
Up to 6 weeks
Kindle Scribe
$340
10.2-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display
Up to 12 weeks
iPad Mini
$500
8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (326 ppi)
10 hours
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4
$150
8.4-inch WUXGA Display TFT (270 ppi)
10 hours
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
$150
8-inch HD display, 1280 x 800 (189 ppi)
Up to 13 hours
While any of these reading tablets are great options, it ultimately comes down to if you want your tablet to just be for reading or also want it for other things like streaming or web browsing, how big you want the tablet to be, how much storage space you need, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this reading tablet...
If you want...
Kindle Oasis
The best overall option.
Kindle Scribe
An e-reader that doubles as a note-taker.
iPad Mini
An Apple-made tablet that's powerful yet lightweight for reading.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4
An Android tablet with a bright and sharp screen.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
A reading tablet with kid-friendly features.
We know there are a lot of tablets and e-readers to choose from, so we combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated tablets for different categories/needs. We considered price, size, and special features when making our final picks.
The average size book is 6 by 9 inches, so tablets that have an 7- to 10-inch screen are about the same as picking up and reading an actual book. However, pay attention to how a tablet weighs, since you don't want it to be too heavy for its size.
If you're serious about reading, getting a Kindle over your average tablet is probably your best bet since they come with reading-specific features like adjustable warm light, waterproof designs, and page turn buttons.
However, if you want an all-in-one type tablet, you can opt for a tablet like the iPad Mini or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 so you can browse the web, stream videos, take photos, and, of course, read a book.
