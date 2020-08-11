Scribd to acquire Slideshare from LinkedIn

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Tuesday announced that it's selling Slideshare -- the hosting service for presentations and other professional content to Scribd. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our acquisition of SlideShare is a major step towards creating the world's largest digital library," Scribd CEO and co-founder Trip Adler said in a statement. "Scribd has accumulated a unique collection of user-generated and professional content that we make available to our readers via personalized recommendations, and the addition of presentations from the SlideShare community advances our vision. It allows us to continue diversifying our offering while driving even more readers to the books, audiobooks, magazines, and other professionally published works in our digital library."

In addition to Slideshare's archival content, Scribd is acquiring its 100 million users, as well as its presentation upload and hosting tools. According to LinkedIn, Scribd will begin operating the Slideshare business on September 24.

LinkedIn acquired SlideShare in 2012 and since then has incorporated content sharing capabilities directly into the LinkedIn platform.

Scribd, for its part, has more than 100 million community-uploaded documents on its platform, while its premium subscription service offers more than 1 million professionally published ebooks, audiobooks, podcasts, sheet music and magazines.