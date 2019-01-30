Second cut found in Tonga Cable as Digical connectivity returns

The subsea cable that provides Tonga with broadband, and connects to the Southern Cross Cable via Fiji, has suffered a pair of cuts.
Both were in shallow water, with satellite connectivity provider SES Networks stating the cause could have been anchors.
The island has been without its cable connection since January 20, with its Digicel mobile network returning thanks to SES satellites.
"We have worked closely together with Digicel in the past in the Asia Pacific region, and now we're able to implement together our Signature Telecom Solution in a record time in Tonga," SES Networks vice president Imran Malik Khan said.
"We are especially pleased to help Tongan people get back online while efforts to repair the Tonga Cable System cable are taking place."
Local media reported on Monday that access to social media from Tonga had been filtered out to free up bandwidth.
Soon after the outage happened, Kacific used a Ku-band satellite to provide local ISP Ezinet with internet and voice capacity for priority communications.
The 827km cable between Tonga and Fiji that connects to the Southern Cross Cable went live in August 2013, and was funded jointly by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. It was later extended out to the Ha'apai and Vava'u islands in April last year.
The 60Tbps Southern Cross NEXT cable was originally going to traverse Tonga waters, but was changed to go through Wallis and Fortuna waters instead.
Fiji, Tokelau, and Kiribati have signed onto the $350 million NEXT cable due to go live later this year.
