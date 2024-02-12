'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Secure a reliable cyber security education for $46
Cyber security is something that is needed by virtually everybody in today's society. Whether you're a business leader who is looking for ways to improve protection while keeping costs manageable, an aspiring IT professional or specialist, or an everyday person, brushing up on cyber security can make a positive difference in your life.
The 2023 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle is on sale for just $46 (reg. $135), and it features nine courses and nearly 70 hours of material on best practices, foundational concepts, and more advanced specialty areas. Let's look at some well-reviewed examples.
The Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course features 78 lessons and 13 hours of content on introductory concepts that will deepen your IT skills and cybersecurity understanding. In this course alone, you will learn how to ethically hack a server using command injection vulnerability with Netcat, and you'll learn how to bypass antivirus software with malware binary.
Another popular course in the bundle, the IT Interview Training Course features 22 lessons that are specifically designed to help those looking to break into the field of IT as a professional. This course breaks down the multi-stage process for recruiting new hires, the important areas of technical interviews, and more.
This course is taught by instructors from the eduOlc team, which has been providing e-learning courses and videos to online students for quite some time.
Don't miss this opportunity to source a well-reviewed and comprehensive e-learning experience that will get you more than familiar with the world of cybersecurity and ethical hacking.
