Secure a reliable IT education resource — $60 for Presidents' Day
According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybersecurity job vacancies grew by over 350 percent from 2013 to 2021, which is staggering. For the many out there who are on the hunt for reliable careers, you can embark on your journey towards becoming a well-educated and reliable IT professional with this simple, and affordable investment.
This Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills bundle is on sale for the best-on-web price of just $60 (reg. $754) through February 19th during a limited-time Presidents' Day sale. This comprehensive bundle features 26 courses and over 400 hours of content on cybersecurity, development, and IT.
The bundle features plenty of well-reviewed and insightful courses, including Python for Security, which is a 15-lecture course that breaks down Web application security in the context of Python. It shows you how to approach and manage security challenges in Python, and it covers best practices on a broader scale.
This course and others in the bundle are taught by instructors from iCollege, which has been offering online IT training services since 2012. In that time, this organization has helped over 700,000 students become educated in IT.
The rest of the bundle follows in this form by offering breakdowns on cybersecurity and IT in relation to Cisco CCNP, CompTIA, Palo Alto Networks, and more.
This Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills bundle is on sale for just $60 (reg. $754) until February 19th at 11:59pm Pacific during a limited-time Presidents' Day sale.