ServiceNow delivers strong Q4 as it expands wallet share

ServiceNow's revenue in the fourth quarter jumped 31% and earnings were better than expected amid strong demand.
The company reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.25 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.17 a share (8 cents a share GAAP).
Wall Street was looking for fourth quarter revenue of $1.21 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.05 a share.
CEO Bill McDermott said ServiceNow closed 89 transactions worth more than $1 million in net new annual contract value. Overall, ServiceNow has 1,093 customers with annual contract values topping $1 million.
McDermott added that ServiceNow is seeing gains due to "secular tailwinds of digital transformation, cloud computing, and business model innovation." Indeed, ServiceNow, which is aiming to be a $10 billion revenue company, has expanded from IT service management to HR to industries and COVID-19 vaccine management as it extends its platform.
Fourth quarter developments include:
- ServiceNow launches COVID-19 vaccine management software
- ServiceNow acquires artificial intelligence startup Element AI
- How Coca-Cola European Partners juggles supply chain, offices amid COVID-19
- Accenture, ServiceNow form group focused on digital transformation, workflows
- ServiceNow, IBM to integrate Watson AIOps, IT service management
- ServiceNow adds health and safety app to Safe Workplace Suite, mobile improvements
ServiceNow said it saw adoption across its IT, employee and customer workflow businesses and strength in AI and machine learning.
For 2020, ServiceNow delivered revenue of $4.52 billion, up 31%, with net income of $119 million, or 59 cents a share.
