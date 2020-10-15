ServiceNow, IBM to integrate Watson AIOps, IT service management

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

ServiceNow said it will integrate its service management and operational visibility tools with IBM's Watson software that automates IT operations with artificial intelligence.

The partnership aims to meld IBM's Watson AIOps and ServiceNow's IT Service Management and Operations Management Visibility as enterprises are looking to automate more of the enterprise. IBM and ServiceNow initially partnered in 2011 and expanded the deal in 2018 to include services.

Under this partnership, the two companies will initially launch software that will use ServiceNow's IT Service Management historical incident data to train Watson AIOps algorithms. The idea is that enterprises will be able to use the two platforms to get a baseline of their normal IT environment and then identify anomalies faster.

IBM's Michael Gilfix, vice president of cloud integration, said AIOps will be integrated into ServiceNow's workflows. "The opportunity here is creating a new environment for how IT works together," said Gilfix.

Pablo Stern, senior vice president of IT workflow products at ServiceNow, said the combination with IBM is designed to enable customers to support the new IT infrastructure required for digital transformation.

The joint effort will include: