ServiceNow inks partnership, tech integration deal with Google Cloud

ServiceNow, makers of a cloud automation platform used for IT service and other functions, announced that it's forming a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that aims to expand the cloud footprint of its Now Platform. The partnership is one of a bevy of announcements the company made Monday as it kicks off its annual user conference in Las Vegas.

As for the GCP partnership, ServiceNow said it will add native support for Google Cloud to its IT Operations Management service. Meanwhile, Google's real-time language translation will show up in ServiceNow's IT Service Management product. From a ServiceNow blog post:

ServiceNow's ITOM integration for Google Cloud Platform will deliver new features in phases. The initial phase focuses on visibility and is currently available. The second phase focuses on deployment policy and self-service provisioning, including support for Google Deployment Manager (GDM), and is expected to launch over the summer. Moving forward, both companies expect to continue to enhance these integrations as part of their joint roadmaps and expand into the areas of cloud cost reporting, optimization and governance.

The company also announced significant changes to its global partner ecosystem strategy, including new programs for ServiceNow's global partner community.

"ServiceNow believes it can become a $10 billion company, creating significant opportunity for our global partner ecosystem to grow with us as we help enable digital transformation for customers worldwide," said David Parsons, ServiceNow SVP of Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem. "The changes announced today more intuitively segment our global partner portfolio, better differentiating levels of expertise for our partners and customers. We also are implementing a more consistent, proactive and predictable joint go‑to‑market engagement framework."

Additionally, ServiceNow said it has signed a strategic agreement with Deloitte in which Deloitte will serve as the lead launch partner for ServiceNow's Finance Operations Management product.

