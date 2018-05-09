ServiceNow launches Virtual Agent, aims to resolve issues via bot

ServiceNow launched conversational bot technology called Virtual Agent that aims to complete work from conversations and resolve issues for customers and employees via automation.

Virtual Agent, which will be embedded into ServiceNow's platform, is designed to handle issues like resetting a password as well as other business tasks like ordering a phone. The idea is that the Virtual Agent bot can be deployed during peak periods.

According to ServiceNow, Virtual Agent will be able to handle about 15 percent to 20 percent of routine interactions. The effort is just the latest example of how more automation and AI is becoming more conversational. At Google I/O, the company outlined Duplex, a system that can enable Google Assistant to call businesses to make appointments without human intervention.

Virtual Agent builds on ServiceNow's acquisition of Parlo, which specializes in natural language understanding. Virtual Agent will be used in ServiceNow's IT, HR and customer service platform.

Separately, Amazon Web Services said it launched a connector for ServiceNow. The connector, available in the ServiceNow store allows individuals to make provisioning requests and launch AWS services from ServiceNow's IT service management platform.