ServiceNow IT Operations Management adds Oracle Cloud integrations

ServiceNow and Oracle said they have integrated ServiceNow's ITOM Visibility with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The integration, which is available in the ServiceNow Store, is designed to visualize changes in Oracle Cloud and how they impact business services.

ServiceNow is aiming to make its Now Platform a centerpiece in multicloud deployments. ServiceNow ITOM (IT Operations Management) already integrates with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud as well as Kubernetes, OpenShift and CloudFoundry containers.

ServiceNow ITOM Visibility will provide a view of Oracle's infrastructure-, platform- and container-as-a-service resources. ServiceNow will also visualize changes, track incidents and ensure that the customer is in compliance with Oracle licenses.

For its part, Oracle verified ServiceNow discovery and Software Asset Management as third party tools for software audits. ServiceNow will leverage its automated workflows and artificial intelligence baked into its Quebec release of its Now Platform.