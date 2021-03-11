ServiceNow's Quebec release of Now Platform includes low-code, native AI tools

ServiceNow's latest version of its Now Platform, code-named Quebec, is launching with a series of low-code app development tools and more native machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

With the move, ServiceNow is making its play to position its Now Platform as more of a digital transformation engine. ServiceNow has been a key vendor when it comes to building workflows within companies and automating tasks. SaaS providers have been rolling out low-code tools as well as AI and machine learning to enable business decision makers to create apps.

The headliner features include Creator Workflows and App Engine Studio.

Also:

Creator Workflows aims to enable more business users to build apps with low-code development tools. Creator Workflows utilize ServiceNow's App Engine and IntegrationHub. Both tools take manual legacy processes and scale them digitally.

For ServiceNow, Creator Workflows join exiting IT, Employee and Customer Workflow portfolios to automate various enterprise workflows.

The Quebec release of the Now Platform also builds out low-code development. App Engine Studio and App Engine Templates are both launched within Creator Workflows.

App Engine Studio is a guided low-code visual development platform that enables people without coding experience to build and collaborate on apps. App Engine Templates are pre-build workflow building blocks.

On the AI front, ServiceNow has included a bevy of native AI features. New additions in Quebec include ITOM Predictive AIOps, which predicts problems and automates fixes, Virtual Agent, an AI conversational experience, and AI Search for easy navigation.

Other features in Quebec include:

Process Optimization, a tool that enables IT and customer service groups to create and tweak processes and resolve bottlenecks.

Workforce Optimization, a workspace to give managers options to boost productivity. The workspace monitors agent productivity, workload and KPIs across channels.

Engagement Messenger, which ties ServiceNow self-service to third party portals.

Universal Request, which enables agents to collaborate and transfer tickets across departments and keep employees informed.

Tools designed to build out and optimize workflows in telecommunications, financial service and healthcare industries.

Here are two screenshots of the Now Platform:

