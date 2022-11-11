Shaky photos? You're holding your smartphone wrong. Try this

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I'm amazed just how good modern smartphone are at taking photos in low light. I remember when capturing stars required a big camera, a tripod, and a lot of patience.
Now I can do that with a smartphone.
The above is a handheld shot taken in Snowdonia, North Wales, UK.
Here's another of a roundhouse, again taken in North Wales.
How do you hold your smartphone to take photos? If you're like the majority, it's something like this, pinched between index finger and thumb on one hand, and middle finger and thumb on the other.
This isn't the best ways to hold a smartphone. Not only does it translate any finger tremors to the smartphone, but it's also not that stable, and I've lost count of the number of people I've seen drop their phones holding it like this, especially if there's a little wind.
You can get away with this in good conditions, but in low light or in windy conditions, you'll get a lot of ruined photos.
There's a better way.
This way.
Here's what this looks like from the front:
Here I'm using my thumb on the volume button to trigger the shutter button, rather than tapping the screen.
This is a far more stable, secure way to hold a smartphone. It takes a little bit of reprogramming the muscle memory to pull it off smoothly, but after a little practice you'll have it figured out.
This hand position is not only good for low light photos, but also for windy conditions.
It also works for shooting vertically.
A few more tips for steadier shots:
However, for the best possible results, nothing beats a smartphone clamp attached to a tripod or a clamp, especially if you want to take rock-steady video.
Have fun!