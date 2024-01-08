Shokz

Running in the dark and in new locations is much better thanks to Shokz bone conduction headphones. Shokz just announced its first open ear headphones for swimmers with the MP3-capable OpenSwim Pro. In addition to support for downloaded MP3 files, the OpenSwim Pro headset also supports Bluetooth technology so they can be used on the trail, on the road, and in the office.

Bluetooth doesn't work that well while in the water so having the ability to load up a waterproof headset with music is needed. The one challenge here for subscription music users is that MP3 files you own are needed to play directly from the headphones and the 32GB of onboard storage capacity. You can potentially store up to 8,000 songs with this capacity.

Shokz incorporates its eighth-generation bone conduction technology in the headset with its PremiumPitch 2.0 Plus audio experience. Equalizer modes are available for swimming, vocal boost, and standard. Phone calls are supported with two mics and noise cancellation, obviously not for when you are swimming.

Shokz

The OpenSwim Pro headphones have an IP68 rating that supports up to two hours of submersion in water. Nine hours of battery life are possible with quick charge providing up to 90 minutes of listening with just five minutes of charge.

A nickel-titanium alloy frame with soft silicone coating helps these headphones stay securely in position. The OpenSwim Pro weighs in at just 27 grams. Bluetooth 5.3 is provided for flawless wireless connectivity with your compatible watch, phone, or tablet.

Customers can purchase the OpenSwim Pro later in 2024. The price has not been revealed, but looking at competitors it is likely the headphones will be in the $150 to $200 price range.