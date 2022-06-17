/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

Shop Apple computers at Best Buy's flash sale

Save up to $200 on a rare MacBook Pro sale.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Apple has been busy this past month. From it's WWDC event where the tech giant announced the M2 chip to its new line up of the MacBook Pro, Apple has caused users everywhere to be excited about snagging the latest products.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop

 $2,299 at Best Buy

That's what makes Best Buy's flash sale perfect timing. Right now, Apple enthusiasts can snag the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop for $200 off its original price of $2,499. For $2,299, users get a top grade computer with Apple's M1 chip. While the M2 may be faster, the M1 chip is still a processing powerhouse for projects both light and heavy.

And for those that forget the cord, no worries: the battery life can last up to 21 hours on a single charge. Right now, the storage capacity that's on sale is the 512GB, which works well for storing editing projects. However, if you feel you need 1TB of storage, you can get it for $200 more.

The sale offers deals on more than just the MacBook Pro. If $2,000 is a lot for you to drop, then no worries; the MacBook Air is also on sale, saving you $50 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at $949. It offers similar specs, including the M1 chip, but it comes with 256GB of storage.

If you're planning to buy one of these computing powerhouses, you'd better act fast. This flash sale ends June 19, giving you fewer than 48 hours to take advantage of the deals. 

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
Microsoft launches Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers
defenderforindividuals

Microsoft launches Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers

Security
This new Android malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to steal your passwords
gettyimages-a-woman-looking-stressed-while-looking-at-her-smartphone

This new Android malware bypasses multi-factor authentication to steal your passwords

Security