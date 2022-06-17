Shop Apple computers at Best Buy's flash sale

Apple has been busy this past month. From it's WWDC event where the tech giant announced the M2 chip to its new line up of the MacBook Pro, Apple has caused users everywhere to be excited about snagging the latest products.
That's what makes Best Buy's flash sale perfect timing. Right now, Apple enthusiasts can snag the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop for $200 off its original price of $2,499. For $2,299, users get a top grade computer with Apple's M1 chip. While the M2 may be faster, the M1 chip is still a processing powerhouse for projects both light and heavy.
And for those that forget the cord, no worries: the battery life can last up to 21 hours on a single charge. Right now, the storage capacity that's on sale is the 512GB, which works well for storing editing projects. However, if you feel you need 1TB of storage, you can get it for $200 more.
The sale offers deals on more than just the MacBook Pro. If $2,000 is a lot for you to drop, then no worries; the MacBook Air is also on sale, saving you $50 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at $949. It offers similar specs, including the M1 chip, but it comes with 256GB of storage.
If you're planning to buy one of these computing powerhouses, you'd better act fast. This flash sale ends June 19, giving you fewer than 48 hours to take advantage of the deals.