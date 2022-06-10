/>
Shop Best Buy's surprise three-day sale and save on TVs, tablets, and more

The savings include $300 off a Samsung 4K QLED TV and $150 off a MacBook Pro M1.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
MacBook Pro 13-inch M1
MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop with M1 chip (Save $150)
View now View at Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 15.6" FHD Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD touch laptop (Save $200)
View now View at Best Buy
Lenovo - Chromebook Duet - 10.1" touch screen tablet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch touch screen tablet (Save $110)
View now View at Best Buy
Sony - WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise cancelling in-ear headphones
Sony WF1000XM4 true wireless noise canceling in-ear headphones (Save $50)
View now View at Best Buy
GE .9 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Microwave
GE 0.9 Cu. Ft. stainless steel microwave (Save $25)
View now View at Best Buy
Dyson V11 Torque Vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque vacuum (Save $100)
View now View at Best Buy
Blink Camera Kit
Blink 5-cam outdoor wireless 1080p camera kit (Save $130)
View now View at Best Buy
Google Nest Mesh System
Nest Wi-Fi AC2200 mesh router (Save $100)
View now View at Best Buy
Samsung - 65" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD smart TV (Save $300)
View now View at Best Buy
Just as summer heats up, so are the deals and savings. With back to school savings still a little far out, Best Buy is jumping into the deals for tech early. The tech retailer just dropped a surprise three-day sale that includes a ton of electronics. In other words, you can get a good deal on staples like TVs, Apple MacBook Pros, and more. 

Below, we rounded up the best deals, taking into account a six-month price history on each product. Anything discounted less than 15% off was not included in this list, and we kept off items that were price gouged and then discounted to appear like a deal. Be sure to take a look at Best Buy's weekend deals, and be sure to pick them up before the sale ends on Sunday night.

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop with M1 chip (Save $150)
MacBook Pro 13-inch M1
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,149
  • Original Price:  $1,299

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro is still considered one of the best laptops on the market even with the M1 chip. Despite looking the same as its intel-based predecessor on the outside, reviewer Jason Cipriani found the updated notebook's performance to be a massive improvement, with enhanced battery life and almost no impact on app support caused by the switch from an x86 to an ARM-based core. The 256GB of storage is perfect for students completing last-minute papers and light internet users alike.

Even with the announcement of the M2 chip earlier this week, finding a discount on an Apple product with the M1 chip is still difficult to find, making this a really good deal. 

View now at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 15.6-inch FHD touch laptop (Save $200)
Dell Inspiron 7506 2-in-1 15.6" FHD Touch Laptop
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $699
  • Original Price: $899

Convertible 2-in-1 laptops are great for students and artists alike, and this Dell Inspiron chromebook option is a perfect accessory for grads and incoming art and design majors. The FHD screen promises crisp and clear imaging for completing design projects, be it while the laptop is a tablet or while it's in in Adobe Photoshop. You'll also get 256 GB PCle MVMe SSD storage, and while it's a laptop, it naturally tilts for more comfortable typing.

This is the first time this laptop has gone on sale, so this is the lowest price we've seen.

View now at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch touch screen tablet (Save $110)
Lenovo - Chromebook Duet - 10.1" touch screen tablet
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $189
  • Original Price: $299

Those looking for a tablet with some computing power should take a look a the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, as it's a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard. The 4GB of memory is a little low for doing spec-heavy projects, but for those that who want a tablet to do internet surfing and some light touch-screen gaming like Candy Crush, this Chromebook is perfect. The 10.1-inch screen also makes this an ideal tablet for catching the latest Netflix titles while traveling or even curled up on the couch.

The Lenovo has gone on sale for $189 in the past, and we're happy to see it back at its lowest price ever.

View now at Best Buy

More: Shop ZDNet's best tablets of 2022

Sony WF1000XM4 true wireless noise canceling in-ear headphones (Save $50)
Sony - WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise cancelling in-ear headphones
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $229
  • Original Price: $279

Sony's earbuds are arguably some of the best on the market, and there are plenty of reasons why they are considered some of the greatest. Not only are they comfortable with adjustable ear tips, but you can customize the audio thanks to the Ambient Sound Control features, which allow its signature noise canceling as well as a transparency mode. You can also adjust the music in the accompanying app with equalizer settings.

The lowest price we've seen is $219, but that was a daily deal a few months back. We don't expect these buds to drop any further any time soon.

View now at Best Buy

GE 0.9 Cu. Ft. stainless steel microwave (Save $25)
GE .9 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Microwave
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $134
  • Original Price: $159

Smart appliances really do make cooking much easier, and this Alexa compatible smart microwave from GE is a great option to add smart features to your kitchen. Use voice controls to make some popcorn or even adjust cooking times on this 900W microwave. It's also only .9 cubic feet, so it's suitable for compact kitchens, too.

View now at Best Buy

Dyson V11 Torque vacuum (Save $100)
Dyson V11 Torque Vacuum
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $599
  • Original Price: $699

Any time you can find a Dyson on sale, it's in your best interest to immediately purchase it. Dyson sales are rare and short-lived when they do occur, which is what makes this Dyson deal so great. The V11 Torque provides up to 60 minutes of runtime and has a vivid LCD display ,so you can see just how much power you have left while you're cleaning up messes and spills. The dust bin is also very easy to empty, coming from personal experience.

View now at Best Buy

More: Shop ZDNet's picks for best vacuums

Blink 5-cam outdoor wireless 1080p camera kit (Save $130)
Blink Camera Kit
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $249
  • Original Price: $379

Those that own and want to keep an eye on large properties should take a look at this camera kit set. You'll get a set of cameras that have motion detection, 1080p imaging, and last two years on a single set of AA batteries. You'll have to invest in a $10/month Blink subscription, but it's worth it for peace of mind as well as live viewing from any of the cameras.

The lowest price we've seen is $229, and while it's been on sale at $249 in the past, we're glad to see this great set back on sale.

View now at Best Buy

Nest Wi-Fi AC2200 mesh router (Save $100)
Google Nest Mesh System
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $169
  • Original Price: $269

Google's Nest Wi-Fi mesh system is a great option for apartment dwellers and homeowners alike. The router and extender can handle up to 3,800 square feet of space and use a dual-band network to get up to 2.2GB transfer speeds. It's also simple to set up.

View now at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD smart TV (Save $300)
Samsung - 65" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $999
  • Original Price: $1,299

This is hands-down this sale's best deal on a TV. At 25% off, Samsung's signature QLED TV provides 65-inches of Quantum HDR 12X technology that promises a wider array of cinematic color. This Samsung QLED also features Q-Symphony, a feature that syncs the TV audio with your soundbar to build true surround sound audio. 

This is the lowest price we've seen on this model.

View now at Best Buy

