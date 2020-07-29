Shopify's Q2 shines as businesses go digital en mass amid COVID-19 pandemic

How Shopify thinks through building a developer base and e-commerce Watch Now

Shopify's second quarter results benefited from a surge in small businesses going digital in a hurry and leveraging e-commerce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported revenue of $714.3 million, up 97% from a year ago, with net income of $36 million, or 29 cents a share. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.05 a share.

Shopify was expected to report second quarter sales of $513.8 million with non-GAAP earnings of a penny a share. Estimates have had wide ranges due to economic uncertainty.

Tobi Lütke, Shopify's CEO, said there has been a "rapid shift to online commerce" and a growing conviction in "distributed entrepreneurship" over conventional employment.

Quarterly highlights:

New stories on Shopify grew 71% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Customers are converting from a 90-day free trial to paid customers, but at a "slightly slower rate" than merchants that joined before the pandemic.

Point-of-sale volume began to recover in June as businesses reopened.

Monthly recurring revenue as of June 30 was $57 million, up 21% from a year ago.

Shopify didn't provide an outlook for the third quarter or 2020. The company said: