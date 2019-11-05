Siemens ASEAN and Singapore gets a new CEO as Armin Bruck retires

Siemens has appointed Thai Lai Pham as the new CEO of Siemens ASEAN and Singapore, succeeding Armin Bruck as he retires from the company after 32 years.

Concurrent with his new role, Pham will remain as the country CEO of Siemens Vietnam, a position he has held since 2012 where he has been responsible for projects such as helping private automotive startup VinFast to build Southeast Asia's first fully digital factory.

Prior to heading up the German company's operations in Vietnam, Pham worked in various roles across the company, including Siemens' healthcare, energy, and now-defunct mobile phones divisions, in addition to helping the company build technologies in the US, Europe, and Asia.

According to the company, as Siemens ASEAN's new CEO, Pham will focus on driving the company's digital industries, smart infrastructure, and mobility businesses in the region.

Last year, Siemens signed two industrial Internet of Things (IoT) partnerships: One with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Aruba and the other with Alibaba Cloud.

As part of its deal with HPE Aruba, Siemens gets HPE Aruba's edge computing and networking know-how. For HPE, the Siemens partnership brings the ability to target industrial customers.

Meanwhile, Siemens and Alibaba Cloud agreed to build out the industrial IoT in China.

For Siemens, the partnership with Alibaba Cloud gives it a foothold in China's IoT market with its MindSphere platform. Alibaba Cloud, which has been growing at a rapid clip by leveraging its Chinese customer base, gets industry know-how and access to larger enterprises.

