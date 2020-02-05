Singapore condominium to get telehealth kiosk

Residents at a Singapore condominium will have access to virtual medical consultation via a telehealth kiosk equipped with a webcam and sensors capable of capturing a person's temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure. The system will also feature a mobile and web-based platform that can send prescriptions to an e-pharmacy, which can then be delivered to the condominium.

Scheduled to be ready for occupancy by December 2023, the 548-unit OLÁ condominium would provide residents with "unlimited" general practitioner (GP) services -- excluding medication and delivery charges -- within six months of its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP), according to the estate development. The permit allows homeowners to occupy their unit temporarily while the property developer awaits its Certificate of Statutory Completion, expected to be issued by December 2026.

OLÁ is developed by Anchorvale, which is a joint venture between Singapore's EVIA Real Estate and Malaysia's Gamuda Land.

Designed by Singapore telehealth startup HiDoc, the telehealth kiosk would be located within the condominium and include a touchscreen through which residents could have video-enabled consultations with a doctor or specialist. These healthcare professionals could be chosen from a team of accredited GPs as well as specialists for second opinions and reviews.

The kiosk would provide healthcare services providers access to patient health records. Residents also would be able to request for house calls or care-giver services.

Touting the project as the first of its kind in Singapore, Anchorvale said the OLÁ estate aimed to chart a new standard lifestyle for homeowners in Singapore.

HiDoc's co-founder and CEO, Dr Christina Low, heralded the partnership with a property developer as a "significant step" for the telehealth sector in the country. "Through technology and developer committed to after-sales community living, we bring personal medical care and related arrangements to the doorstep," said Low, who also is managing director of Singapore Medical Group, which funds HiDoc.

The telehealth startup provides a centralised platform from which medical professionals access patient health records and patients can consult doctors. The Singapore company said it planned to roll out, within the next two years, new features such as incorporating artificial intelligence into its platform and integrating with labs for medical reports. HiDoc added that it would look to expand its operations to other Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia and Vietnam, over the next couple of years.

RELATED COVERAGE

Singapore ahead in use of digital health records, but behind in AI for diagnosis

Some 89 percent of healthcare professionals in Singapore use digital data records, ahead of their peers in Australia and India, but it is behind countries such as China and Saudi Arabia in tapping artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of their diagnoses.

Singapore approves AI for vascular ultrasound scans

Singapore's See-Mode Technologies secures regulatory approval for its artificial intelligence-powered software, which taps deep learning and text recognition to analyse and report vascular ultrasound images.

Singapore programme to assess use of exoskeletons in rehabilitation care

Led by Temasek Foundation and Trailblazer Foundation, the initiative will evaluate the use and scalability of exoskeletons in rehabilitation care across various healthcare institutions including a local hospital, nursing home, and stroke support group.

Singapore wants widespread AI use in smart nation drive

With the launch of its national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, alongside a slew of initiatives, the Singapore government aims to fuel AI adoption to generate economic value and provide a global platform on which to develop and testbed AI applications.

Firms fined $1M for SingHealth data security breach

SingHealth and Singapore's public healthcare sector IT agency IHIS have been slapped with S$250,000 and S$750,000 financial penalties, respectively, for the July 2018 cybersecurity attack that breached the country's personal data protection act. The fines are the highest dished out to date.