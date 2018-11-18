Singapore to collaborate with Canada, US on cybersecurity

Singapore has inked partnership agreements with Canada and the US that encompass data sharing as well as joint technical certification programmes and capacity building initiatives.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said it signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development, which would include collaboration in various areas such as information exchange on cyber threats and cyberattacks and best practices on human resource development.

The partnership also would comprise the provision of technical and certification services, development of cybersecurity standards, and regional cybersecurity capacity building.

These initiatives aimed to boost Singapore's operational cybersecurity capabilities, including in critical infrastructure protection, domestic cybersecurity ecosystem development, and the development of "a secure and trusted regional cyberspace in Asean", said CSA.

Separately, the cybersecurity agency also inked a Declaration of Intent (DOI) to collaborate with the US government to develop a technical assistance programme for Asean member states. This partnership would include elements of Singapore's Asean Cyber Capacity Programme (ACCP) and the US' Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership initiative, according to CSA.

The Singapore agency added that the partnership aimed to facilitate three cybersecurity training workshops covering various aspects of technical cybersecurity capacity building and involving technology industry partners. These workshops would be held in Singapore and other regional venues alongside participating Asean member states.

CSA Chief Executive David Koh said: "With cybersecurity a transboundary issue, strong international partnerships remain key to navigating the increasingly complex cyber terrain."

Koh added that the partnerships with Canada and the US would bolster cybersecurity capacity development efforts in the region.

The two agreements were signed this week on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit held in Singapore, which was attended by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Mike Pence.

The Singapore government also has existing cybersecurity partnership agreements with various nations including Australia, France, and India.