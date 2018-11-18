Singapore to spend $10M on new urban technology

Singapore has earmarked S$14 million (US$10.19 million) to drive the development of smart urban estates that can operate and consume energy more efficiently.

To be spread across three years, the investment would go towards helping technology companies build and pilot "innovative urban solutions" for smart estates, said Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

For a start, the industry regulator inked a partnership with Ascendas-Singbridge Group (ASB) and local industrial estate provider JTC to support trials at ASB's Science Park 1 and 2 and JTC's LaunchPad @ one-north, Fusionopolis One, and LaunchPad @ Jurong Innovation District.

IMDA said it planned to rope in more technology partners over time, adding that it hoped to facilitate the development of technology to support "hyper-connected smart estates of tomorrow".

"This connectivity will enable innovative digital services to provide a seamless experience for the community and create new growth opportunities for enterprises," it said. "Developers and facility owners can benefit from improvements such as energy efficiency and operational effectiveness, potentially reducing operating costs for buildings and estates."

The Singapore government last year announced plans to set aside S$2.4 billion (US$1.75 billion) to fuel the country's smart nation efforts and digital transformation. The funds were to go towards ICT tenders across various technology areas, including data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, as well as enhancements to the necessary communications infrastructures.

A local consortium also was set up last year to develop and test smart mobility technologies, including smart traffic systems, automated video analysis, and environmental sensors. Led by the Nanyang Technological University and NXP Semiconductors, the consortium would tap wireless communication standard for vehicular use, vehicle-to-everything. The Singapore university's campus would serve as testbed for technologies developed by the group, which also comprised industry partners Mitsui & Co.'s subsidiary Car Club, Red Hat, Panasonic, ST Engineering, and Shenzhen Genvict Technology.