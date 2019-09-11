Singaporean iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max pricing

Prices for the new iPhone 11 have been released through Apple's site, with Singaporean telcos yet to release pricing at the time of writing.

Pre-orders for the phone will kick off at 8pm on September 13, with the phone available a week later on September 20.

Three iPhone 11 models were unveiled by Apple on Tuesday.

All three models have a choice of three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The standard iPhone 11 will feature a 6.1-inch LED Retina display, an A13 Bionic processor, and a pair of 12 megapixel cameras on its back.

The smallest 64GB storage option for the iPhone 11 will cost SG$1150, the cost of the 128GB will be SG$1220, and the price of a 256GB iPhone 11 is set at SG$1390.

The 11 Pro and Pro Max also feature an A13 chip, but have a trio of 12 megapixel cameras on the back, as well as a 12 megapixel front facing camera. The 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Max Pro has a 6.5-inch version of the same panel.

The cost of the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro will be SG$1650, the 128GB option is priced at SG$1890, and the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro is priced at SG$2200.

For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the price is an extra SG$150 on top of the 11 Pro pricing.

With the Pro Max devices, the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost SG$1800, 128GB of storage will be SG$2040, and the 256GB version tops out at SG$2350.

Related Coverage