iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?

iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Display
|
- Liquid Retina HD display
- 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
- 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 625 nits max brightness (typical)
|
- Super Retina XDR display
- 5.8‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
- HDR display
- 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
|
- Super Retina XDR display
- 6.5‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
- HDR display
- 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
Chip
|
- A13 Bionic chip
- Third‑generation Neural Engine
|
- A13 Bionic chip
- Third‑generation Neural Engine
|
- A13 Bionic chip
- Third‑generation Neural Engine
Materials
|
|
- Stainless steel and glass
|
- Stainless steel and glass
Finishes
|
- Black
- Green
- Yellow
- Purple
- (PRODUCT)RED
- White
|GoldSpace GraySilverMidnight Green
|GoldSpace GraySilverMidnight Green
Camera
|
- Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
- Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- Optical image stabilization (Wide)
- Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six‑element lens (Wide)
- Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Night mode
- Auto Adjustments
- Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Advanced red‑eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
|
- Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
- Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- Dual optical image stabilization (Wide and Telephoto)
- Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six-element lens (Wide and Telephoto)
- Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Night mode
- Auto Adjustments
- Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Advanced red‑eye correction
- Photo geotagging
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
|
- Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
- Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- Dual optical image stabilization (Wide and Telephoto)
- Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six-element lens (Wide and Telephoto)
- Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Night mode
- Auto Adjustments
- Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Advanced red‑eye correction
- Photo geotagging
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Video
|
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video (Wide)
- 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 3x
- Audio zoom
- Brighter True Tone flash
- QuickTake video with subject tracking
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Stereo recording
|
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video (Wide and Telephoto)
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 6x
- Audio zoom
- Brighter True Tone flash
- QuıckTake video with subject tracking
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Stereo recording
|
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video (Wide and Telephoto)
- 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 6x
- Audio zoom
- Brighter True Tone flash
- QuıckTake video with subject tracking
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Stereo recording
TrueDepth Camera
|
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
- Animoji and Memoji
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
- Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Retina Flash
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
|
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
- Animoji and Memoji
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
- Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Retina Flash
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
|
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
- Animoji and Memoji
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
- Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Retina Flash
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
Battery
Lasts up to 1 hour longer than iPhone XR
Video playback:
Video playback (streamed):
Audio playback:
Fast‑charge capable:
- Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately)
Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)
Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
Lasts up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS
Video playback:
Video playback (streamed):
Audio playback:
18W adapter included
Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)
Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
Fast-charge capable:
- Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher
Lasts up to 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max
Video playback:
Video playback (streamed):
Audio playback:
18W adapter included
Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)
Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter
Fast-charge capable:
- Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher
SIM
Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)
Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)
In the box
|
- iPhone with iOS 13
- EarPods with Lightning Connector
- Lightning to USB Cable
- USB Power Adapter
- Documentation
|
- iPhone with iOS 13
- EarPods with Lightning Connector
- USB-C to Lightning Cable
- 18W USB-C Power Adapter
- Documentation
|
- iPhone with iOS 13
- EarPods with Lightning Connector
- USB-C to Lightning Cable
- 18W USB-C Power Adapter
- Documentation
Capacities and price
|
- 64GB / $699
- 128GB / $749
- 256GB / $849
|
- 64GB / $999
- 256GB / $1149
- 512GB / $1349
|
- 64GB / $1099
- 256GB / $1249
- 512GB / $1449
IP rating
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)
Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)
