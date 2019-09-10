iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?

Apple's new iPhones: The hurdles ahead ZDNet's Larry Dignan outlines the big questions surrounding Apple's latest iPhone launch and whether the company can break through the upgrade cycle malaise. Read more: https://zd.net/2Lvebek

What's the difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro?

Before we take a tour of the tech specs, here's a quick summary of the differences between the three models.

The most obvious difference is that the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with Super Retina XDR 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays, respectively.

Another major, and quite obvious difference is that the iPhone 11 is equipped with two cameras -- wide and ultra-wide -- while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with three -- wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto.

Another significant difference is capacities. While all start with 64GB of storage, the iPhone 11 also comes with 128GB and 256GB storage, while the Pro versions are available in 256GB and 512GB.

Finally, waterproofing is also different between the models. The iPhone 11 rated for depth of 2 meters for 30 minutes, while the Pro versions capable of surviving a deeper swim, a depth of 4 meters for 30 minutes.

Let's now take a look at the tech specs in more detail (significant differences highlighted):