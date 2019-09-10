iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What are the differences?

Let's take a tour of the new iPhone 11 lineup and focus on the important tech specs.

What's the difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro? 

Before we take a tour of the tech specs, here's a quick summary of the differences between the three models.

The most obvious difference is that the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with Super Retina XDR 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays, respectively.

Another major, and quite obvious difference is that the iPhone 11 is equipped with two cameras  -- wide and ultra-wide -- while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with three -- wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto.

Another significant difference is capacities. While all start with 64GB of storage, the iPhone 11 also comes with 128GB and 256GB storage, while the Pro versions are available in 256GB and 512GB.

Finally, waterproofing is also different between the models. The iPhone 11 rated for depth of 2 meters for 30 minutes, while the Pro versions capable of surviving a deeper swim, a depth of 4 meters for 30 minutes.

iPhone 11 Pro camera array

Let's now take a look at the tech specs in more detail (significant differences highlighted):

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

  • Liquid Retina HD display
  • 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • 1792‑by‑828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi
  • 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • Haptic Touch
  • 625 nits max brightness (typical)
  • Super Retina XDR display
  • 5.8‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
  • HDR display
  • 2436‑by‑1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
  • 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • Haptic Touch
  • 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
  • Super Retina XDR display
  • 6.5‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
  • HDR display
  • 2688‑by‑1242-pixel resolution at 458 ppi
  • 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • Haptic Touch
  • 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)

Chip

  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Third‑generation Neural Engine
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Third‑generation Neural Engine
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Third‑generation Neural Engine

Materials
  • Aluminum and glass
  • Stainless steel and glass
  • Stainless steel and glass

Finishes

  • Black
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Purple
  • (PRODUCT)RED
  • White

  • Gold
  • Space Gray
  • Silver
  • Midnight Green

  • Gold
  • Space Gray
  • Silver
  • Midnight Green

    • Camera

    • Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras
    • Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
    • Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
    • 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 5x
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
    • Optical image stabilization (Wide)
    • Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six‑element lens (Wide)
    • Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
    • Panorama (up to 63MP)
    • 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
    • Night mode
    • Auto Adjustments
    • Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Advanced red‑eye correction
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • Photo geotagging
    • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
    • Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
    • Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
    • Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
    • Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture
    • 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
    • Dual optical image stabilization (Wide and Telephoto)
    • Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six-element lens (Wide and Telephoto)
    • Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
    • Panorama (up to 63MP)
    • 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
    • Night mode
    • Auto Adjustments
    • Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Advanced red‑eye correction
    • Photo geotagging
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
    • Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
    • Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
    • Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
    • Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture
    • 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 10x
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
    • Dual optical image stabilization (Wide and Telephoto)
    • Five‑element lens (Ultra Wide); six-element lens (Wide and Telephoto)
    • Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync
    • Panorama (up to 63MP)
    • 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
    • Night mode
    • Auto Adjustments
    • Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Advanced red‑eye correction
    • Photo geotagging
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

    Video

    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
    • Optical image stabilization for video (Wide)
    • 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 3x
    • Audio zoom
    • Brighter True Tone flash
    • QuickTake video with subject tracking
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Continuous autofocus video
    • Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
    • Playback zoom
    • Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
    • Stereo recording
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
    • Optical image stabilization for video (Wide and Telephoto)
    • 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 6x
    • Audio zoom
    • Brighter True Tone flash
    • QuıckTake video with subject tracking
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Continuous autofocus video
    • Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
    • Playback zoom
    • Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
    • Stereo recording
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
    • Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps
    • Optical image stabilization for video (Wide and Telephoto)
    • 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; digital zoom up to 6x
    • Audio zoom
    • Brighter True Tone flash
    • QuıckTake video with subject tracking
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
    • Time‑lapse video with stabilization
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Continuous autofocus video
    • Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
    • Playback zoom
    • Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
    • Stereo recording

    TrueDepth Camera

    • 12MP camera
    • ƒ/2.2 aperture
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
    • Animoji and Memoji
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
    • Next‑generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Retina Flash
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • 12MP camera
    • ƒ/2.2 aperture
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
    • Animoji and Memoji
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
    • Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Retina Flash
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode
    • 12MP camera
    • ƒ/2.2 aperture
    • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
    • Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
    • Animoji and Memoji
    • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
    • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
    • Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
    • Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
    • Extended dynamic range for video at 30 fps
    • Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
    • Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
    • Retina Flash
    • Auto image stabilization
    • Burst mode

    Battery

    Lasts up to 1 hour longer than iPhone XR

    Video playback:

    • Up to 17 hours

    Video playback (streamed):

    • Up to 10 hours

    Audio playback:

    • Up to 65 hours

    Fast‑charge capable:

    • Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately)

    Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery

    Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)

    Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

    Lasts up to 4 hours longer than iPhone XS

    Video playback:

    • Up to 18 hours

    Video playback (streamed):

    • Up to 11 hours

    Audio playback:

    • Up to 65 hours

    18W adapter included

    Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)

    Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

    Fast-charge capable:

    • Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher

    Lasts up to 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max

    Video playback:

    • Up to 20 hours

    Video playback (streamed):

    • Up to 12 hours

    Audio playback:

    • Up to 80 hours

    18W adapter included

    Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)

    Charging via USB to computer system or power adapter

    Fast-charge capable:

    • Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher

    SIM

    Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

    Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)

    Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)

    In the box

    • iPhone with iOS 13
    • EarPods with Lightning Connector
    • Lightning to USB Cable
    • USB Power Adapter
    • Documentation
    • iPhone with iOS 13
    • EarPods with Lightning Connector
    • USB-C to Lightning Cable
    • 18W USB-C Power Adapter
    • Documentation
    • iPhone with iOS 13
    • EarPods with Lightning Connector
    • USB-C to Lightning Cable
    • 18W USB-C Power Adapter
    • Documentation

    Capacities and price

    • 64GB / $699
    • 128GB / $749
    • 256GB / $849
    • 64GB / $999
    • 256GB / $1149
    • 512GB / $1349
    • 64GB / $1099
    • 256GB / $1249
    • 512GB / $1449

    IP rating

    Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

    Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

    Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

