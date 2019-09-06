Apple iPhone 11 event: How to watch, start time, and what to expect

Apple’s September 10 event: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and a surprise? In this week's Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow discuss what we expect Apple to announce at the iPhone 11 event next week.

It's September. Do you know what that means? New iPhone models are imminent.

Every autumn, Apple holds a press event to update its iPhone lineup. Last year, it introduced the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max. The year before that, it rolled out the tenth-anniversary iPhone X with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. As for 2019, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 11.

However, Apple may announce a few other surprises. The Apple Watch hasn't received a significant update in a year, for instance, and the 4K Apple TV could also use a refresh ahead of the launch of Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus. There have also been reports circulating about a new "Tag" tracker, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more.

Here's everything Apple is rumored to announce at its iPhone 11 event, plus how to watch the action unfold for yourself online.

When is Apple's event?

Apple recently invited the media to a press event set for Tuesday, Sept. 10. It will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The invites themselves, which usually offer a first look at the theme of the event, show a translucent, modernized version of Apple's classic color-code logo, as well as the following tagline: "By invitation only."

What time does Apple's event start?

Apple's event will start at 10am PT. Here are the different start times around the globe:

Beijing: 1am on Wednesday, Sept. 11

1am on Wednesday, Sept. 11 Berlin: 7pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

7pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Cape Town: 7pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

7pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chicago: 12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Hong Kong: 1am Wednesday, on Sept. 11

1am Wednesday, on Sept. 11 London: 6pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

6pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Moscow: 8pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

8pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 New Delhi: 10:30pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

10:30pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 New York: 1pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10

1pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 San Francisco: 10am PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10

10am PT on Tuesday, Sept. 10 Seoul: 2am on Wednesday, Sept. 11

2am on Wednesday, Sept. 11 Sydney: 3am on Wednesday, Sept. 11



How to watch Apple's event online

There are two main ways you can watch the event livestream:

Apple Event website currently shows a placeholder, but on event day, you can watch the livestream from an iPhone, iPod, or iPod Touch (running iOS 10 or later), a Mac (running MacOS Sierra 10.12 or later), or a PC (running Windows 10). Just make sure your browser -- whether it's Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge -- is updated and supports MSE, H.264, and AAC.

You can also download the Apple Events app from the App Store on your Apple TV, though it may already be installed on your set-top box if it's an older model. Just ensure you have at least the second-generation Apple TV running the latest software or TvOS update. You can also cast the livestream from your iOS device to your Apple TV via Apple AirPlay.

Also: Apple event: How to watch CNET

What will Apple announce?

Hardware

New iPhone 11

The 2019 iPhone will be the star of the show. The new series may be called iPhone 11, just iPhone, iPhone Pro, and maybe even iPhone XI. Either way, expect three different models to follow the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Reports suggest two models will feature OLED screens in 5.8- and 6.5-inch sizes, while the third will have a 6.1-inch LCD.

For a complete round-up of rumors, including details on cameras, specs, and features, see our iPhone 11 guide here:

New Apple Watch

Apple could update its Apple Watch lineup, by introducing the Apple Watch Series 5, which would follow the Apple Watch Series 4 from 2018. Don't expect a huge design change, even though the Apple Watch has had the same form factor since it first debuted. Details are slim at this point, but more health and fitness features will undoubtedly debut.

If you were hoping for something more exciting from the next Apple Watch, Apple has filed a patent that suggests the company is considering adding cameras and even Face ID technology to the wearable, but nothing has been confirmed, obviously.

New Apple TV

Apple might introduce a new Apple TV during its event, as the device has been updated once every two years for three generations. Leaker Longhorn claimed an "Apple TV refresh" is coming with an A12 chip, and MacRumors also spotted the new device's model identifier and codename in an internal build of iOS 13, all of which suggests an imminent release.

The current Apple TV 4K has the A10X Fusion chip, which can also be found in the 2017 iPad Pro. A new Apple TV would certainly benefit from a faster chip, especially with the Apple Arcade game service and Apple TV Plus video streaming service incoming.

New Apple trackers

Leaker CoinX recently teased that Apple would announce "one more thing" during its event. Apple is known for doing just that -- but what could it announce? Perhaps a Tile-like tracking product? Internal iOS 13 code suggested Apple might soon introduce small, circular "tags" that can be attached to personal belongings in order to track their locations.

Even noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo supports this rumor. It's also thought that Apple's tags will be closely integrated with the new "Find My" app in iOS 13, which combines the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps into one service.

Software and services

Operating system updates

Apple has already previewed upcoming software updates to all its operating systems: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, WatchOS 6, iPadOS, and TvOS 13. We're just waiting for them to officially roll out over the air to devices, and that should happen shortly after the event.

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is Apple's upcoming video streaming service designed to compete with Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Dinsey Plus. It will serve as the home to the original TV shows and films funded by Apple. The company hasn't announced pricing yet, but it has said Apple TV Plus would arrive sometime this autumn. So, here's to hoping it's fully launched at the event.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is Apple's upcoming subscription gaming service that will let users download and play games for one monthly fee with no added costs. Apple hasn't provided pricing yet, but data found in one of the APIs for the App Store app suggested it will cost $4.99 per month. Apple has also said Apple Arcade will launch sometime this autumn.

Is that it?

Apple sometimes holds another hardware event in October. So, these devices, which have been rumored, may debut at a later date if they don't appear at Apple's iPhone 11 event.

New 10.2-inch iPad

Apple might release a 10.2-inch iPad to replace its entry-level 9.7-inch iPad. Multiple sources have reported on this iPad, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac). Apple has also filed several unreleased iPad models in a Eurasian regulatory database. However, iPad releases have typically occurred in October, including in 2012, 2013, 2014, and in 2018.

New 16-inch MacBook Pro

Finally, Apple could soon release a 16-inch MacBookPro. These rumors first began with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), who said it would launch at some point in 2019. Apple also recently registered several unreleased notebook models in a Eurasian regulatory database. A 16-inch MacBook Pro would be the largest MacBook available in Apple's lineup.