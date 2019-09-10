Apple iPhone 11 models unveiled: Specs, features and prices

After a year of rumors, supply chain chatter, and mockups and renders, Apple as unveiled the long-awaited 2019 iPhone lineup, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. Here are the new features, the tech specs, and, importantly, the prices.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2019 iPhone lineup.
iPhone 11 Pro
- New finishes: Space grey, silver, and gold.
- 5.8- and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, highest pixel density of any display Apple makes
- A13 Bionic processor with new Machine Learning Controller and low-power design (most efficient 7nm architecture, 8.5 billion transistors)
- All-day battery life (4 hours more battery life than the iPhone XS)
- Fast-charge 18W adapter included
- 12-megapixel wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element)
- 12-megapixel telephoto (52-mm, f2.0, 6-element)
- 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)
- 4K 60fps extended dynamic range video
iPhone 11
- 6.1-inch LED Retina display
- Anodized aluminum
- Six new colors
- Dolby Atmos
- 12-megapixel wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element)
- 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)
- Updated image signal processing
- Next-generation smart HDR
- Portrait Lighting with Light Control
- Night mode for low-light photography
- 4k video at 60fps
- 12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera with 4K video support and slo-mo selfies (slofies)
- A13 Bionic processor (fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone)
- All-day battery life (1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR)
- Prices start at $699
This is a developing story. Refresh for latest updates.
