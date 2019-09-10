Apple iPhone 11 models unveiled: Specs, features and prices

Apple's new iPhones: The hurdles ahead ZDNet's Larry Dignan outlines the big questions surrounding Apple's latest iPhone launch and whether the company can break through the upgrade cycle malaise. Read more: https://zd.net/2Lvebek

After a year of rumors, supply chain chatter, and mockups and renders, Apple as unveiled the long-awaited 2019 iPhone lineup, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11. Here are the new features, the tech specs, and, importantly, the prices.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2019 iPhone lineup.

iPhone 11 Pro

New finishes: Space grey, silver, and gold.

5.8- and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, highest pixel density of any display Apple makes

A13 Bionic processor with new Machine Learning Controller and low-power design (most efficient 7nm architecture, 8.5 billion transistors)

All-day battery life (4 hours more battery life than the iPhone XS)

Fast-charge 18W adapter included

12-megapixel wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element)

12-megapixel telephoto (52-mm, f2.0, 6-element)

12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)

4K 60fps extended dynamic range video

iPhone 11

6.1-inch LED Retina display

Anodized aluminum

Six new colors

Dolby Atmos

12-megapixel wide camera (26-mm, f1.8, 6-element)

12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13-mm, f2.4, 5-element, 120-degree view)

Updated image signal processing

Next-generation smart HDR

Portrait Lighting with Light Control

Night mode for low-light photography

4k video at 60fps

12-megapixel front-facing TrueDepth camera with 4K video support and slo-mo selfies (slofies)

A13 Bionic processor (fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone)

All-day battery life (1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR)

Prices start at $699

This is a developing story. Refresh for latest updates.