Singapore's Ascendas-Singbridge turns to Dell Boomi to become 'smart' developer

Singaporean urban developer Ascendas-Singbridge (ASB) has announced turning to Dell Boomi as part of its transformation to become a "smart" real estate developer.

Using the Boomi integration platform, ASB has connected and centralised its largest operational transformation, as part of a transition to become a cloud-first and data-driven organisation.

ASB in 2017 headed on a group-wide operational transformation that was aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing its customer experience.

The transformation covered four main areas: Customer relationship management, lease and space management, facility management, and procurement. ASB said the operational transformation was a key component of its digitisation strategy, requiring the replacement of on-premises systems and migration to the cloud as part of a hybrid deployment.

Specifically, ASB is using Boomi's integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) so data can flow throughout the organisation.

"Our customers today are placing lesser emphasis on physical assets, and increasingly finding greater value working in vibrant, conducive, and digitised communities, alongside companies that will extend their value chain," said ASB head of group information management and technology Alvin Tan.

"We knew we needed a digitally-agile environment and exceptional, meaningful data to better understand our clients so that we could offer tailored experiences. This is especially important for clients we are helping expand into the Asia Pacific market."

Read also: Singapore reinstalling technical knowledge to keep vendors honest

Currently connecting a total of 26 buildings to a central system at the ASB Operations Centre (AOC), the company has connected analytical data feeds from Internet of Things (IoT) devices installed in these buildings to monitor facilities. With real-time data and status updates on building equipment and essentials, ASB said it has reduced equipment breakdowns by 80%.

Relying on past data and video analytics, ASB also rolled out a smart car park system to predict and manage usage more efficiently.

To date, ASB has had 90% of its servers virtualised, and 30% of the workloads moved to the cloud.

According to ASB, in addition to allowing it to make sense of information and data across different systems, the transformation also allowed the organisation to tidy up its front-end, giving customers a better experience.

"Real estate has transformed from physical space to business asset, with organisations seeking modern workplaces built for the needs of the digital world -- including productivity, mobility, and sustainability -- and with community collaboration front of mind," Dell Boomi Asia managing director William Fu added.

"With Boomi unifying its IT transformation, ASB is on an accelerated path towards becoming a smart and trusted developer -- one equipped with real-time data to support the growth ambitions of its tenants, no matter how big or small."

