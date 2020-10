Singapore's worst-ever data breach prompted the nation to bolster its cyber defences Watch Now

In 2018, Singapore suffered its worst ever data breach when inadequate cybersecurity at SingHealth saw a quarter of the population's medical records stolen.

The subsequent official review recommended remedies that should already be basic security policies.

Two years after the SingHealth hack, Singapore's cybersecurity is being improved by everything from the fintech-oriented @-Wise Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to mandatory standards for home routers.