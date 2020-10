Vietnam's cyber risks make it a mixed bag Watch Now

Even during COVID-19 times, Vietnam's GDP growth has been remarkable. After several years of sitting at around 7%, it only dropped to 2.8% this year.

The nation also has a bold investment plan and a growing cybersecurity community.

But it also has strict rules such as a controversial cybersecurity law that targets "anti-state" content. It's also the target of cyber attacks from nations such as China.