Single view of customer efforts hampered by data silos, legacy systems, lack of leadership, says Adobe

The road to the single view of the customer has a few potholes such as integration of systems, data silos and collaboration issues between departments, according to an Adobe survey of 1,000 IT decision makers.
Adobe, which is making its Experience Platform generally available, surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers in large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and a bevy of others are battling to manage customer data and experiences for large enterprises.
adobe-cx-survey-challenges.png
Among the key points:
- Less than two-third of respondents say they are doing well in cleaning data, integrating data sources and personalizing customer experiences.
- Leadership is also an issue for developing a single view of the customer. Thirty percent of respondents said a lack of shared vision across the company was a big challenge.
- 90 percent of IT decision makers see their use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, but only half feel they are using it effectively.
- The leadership issue also affects collaboration around customer experience data. Respondents were most positive about data collaboration if the line of business teams or IT set the technology vision. Sixty-nine percent of respondents were positive about customer data collaboration if line of business teams set the tech vision and IT implements it. If IT set the tech vision without business input, 71 percent of respondents were positive on collaboration.
- 47 percent of respondents said ensuring customer data is secure was the biggest tech priority for the next year with 40 percent citing implementing AI or driving innovation.
