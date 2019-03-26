Single view of customer efforts hampered by data silos, legacy systems, lack of leadership, says Adobe

The road to the single view of the customer has a few potholes such as integration of systems, data silos and collaboration issues between departments, according to an Adobe survey of 1,000 IT decision makers.

Adobe, which is making its Experience Platform generally available, surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers in large enterprises with more than 1,000 employees. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle and a bevy of others are battling to manage customer data and experiences for large enterprises.

× adobe-cx-survey-challenges.png

Among the key points: