Singtel offers 5G edge computing on Microsoft Azure

Singtel is offering its 5G edge computing infrastructure on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, with trials slated to kick off this year. This will enable enterprises to run applications such as autonomous guided vehicles, drones, robots, and virtual/augmented reality, in closer proximity to users, the Singapore telco says.

The partnership would allow Azure customers to tap Singtel's Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) services, coupled with the telco's 5G network, with latency of "less than 10 milliseconds", said Singtel in a statement Tuesday.

It said enterprises running Azure Stack also could add new capabilities to their existing applications, such as private connectivity and real-time data analysis.

Discussions were underway to include other cloud platforms to the MEC mix, a spokesperson told ZDNet.

Singtel added that more edge computing applications and services would be available as more developers and Internet of Things (IoT) device makers joined its 5G partner ecosystem.

The telco's CEO of group enterprise Bill Chang said the trials for Singtel 5G MEC and Azure would provide benefits, such as high connection speeds and low latency, to create, deploy, and scale 5G applications. They also would be able to access 5G applications offered by app developers from both Singtel and Microsoft's partner networks, Chang said.

Microsoft's corporate vice president for operators Yousef Khalidi said: "Today marks a new chapter in our collaboration with Singtel to unlock the power of 5G and bring the cloud closer than ever to devices and customers."

Singapore last year issued two two nationwide 5G licences to Singtel and joint bidders M1 and StarHub, with networks expected to be up and running by 2025.

Singtel in 2018 partnered with Ericsson to pilot the use of drone and autonomous vehicle on its 5G network.

