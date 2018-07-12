​SK Telecom, Hyundai use smart energy solution to save factory costs

SK Telecom has applied its smart energy solution to Hyundai Motor's factory in Ulsan, South Korea, the telco has said.

The Internet of Things (IoT) solution will use sensors to track energy consumption in real time and set the optimal use. The Ulsan factory produces on average 6,000 automobiles a day and takes up a 5 million metre-square space.

SK Telecom has also built a combined heat and power plant that will produce 11 million kWh of energy per year.

The two solutions will save it $2 million in annual energy costs. The factory has been operating with diesel energy but SK Telecom's power plant will use liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The telco's solutions will also save around $5 million that will go towards changing old equipment.

SK Telecom said it would continue to apply its IoT technology to energy initiatives to save costs and protect the environment.

The telco is beefing up its IoT offerings. Last week, it launched an IoT lipstick-sized personal protector that sounds an alarm when its casing is removed.

It also launched its AI speaker for convenience stores to help store clerks.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

South Korea to fund 10Gb internet push

The South Korean government will pick two consortia for projects that will help fast-track the commercialisation of 10-gigabit (Gb) internet.

SK Telecom launches lipstick-shaped IoT protection kit

Dubbed My Hero, the lipstick-resembling Internet of Things (IoT) device will sound a high-pitch alarm and send texts to the police and friends when opened.

South Korea's IoT in full swing: From water meters to AI-powered smart buildings

In South Korea's small towns and big cities, the Internet of Things (IoT) is changing everything from utilities to subways to buildings as more municipalities and companies capitalise on new computing and network technologies.

Samsung launches NB-IoT GPS smart tag

Samsung Electronics' Connect Tag is the first of its kind to use the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network and can be used to track pets, children, and personal items.

A smart toilet may be the future of IoT healthcare (TechRepublic)

Revon CEO Ted Smith explains why data scientists, medical specialists, and developers are all vital to the healthcare industry's digital transformation.