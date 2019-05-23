SK Telecom and Seoul government to install 5G ADAS on buses and cabs

(Image: SK Telecom)

SK Telecom and Seoul metropolitan government will install 5G-enabled Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on buses and cabs to develop a real-time HD map for use in autonomous vehicles.

South Korea's largest mobile carrier will install the systems on 1,700 vehicles -- 1,600 buses and 100 cabs -- by the second half of the year that will driven around the country's capital.

The cars will cover around 122 kilometres of major roads and will be used to develop a real-time updated HD map, they said.

They also have plans to eventually expand the coverage of ADAS to 5,000 vehicles so that it can cover the entire city and not just major roads.

In January, SK Telecom and the Seoul government had agreed to build a "cooperative-intelligent transport system", with this latest development being the first phase of that project.

The ADAS installed on the vehicles will leverage the country's 5G networks in order to provide high speed and connectivity for handsets and sensors around the city.

Rival telco LG Uplus has also commenced autonomous vehicle testing in Seoul.

Since South Korea's 5G network was commercialised in April, over 260,000 people have signed up to use the network. Of that amount, KT had secured 100,000 5G subscribers, putting it ahead of SK Telecom and LG Uplus in the race to gain 5G subscribers.

