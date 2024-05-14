Skyscanner integrates ChatGPT into its travel app to help you plan your trip

Daniel Garrido/Getty Images

UK-based Skyscanner has introduced a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) feature that the company says can help you curate recommendations and plan your trips. Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT tech, the new Savvy Search feature is available in the Skyscanner app, which you can download for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Some 44% of travelers worldwide use AI during their travel planning and research, including 63% in the US and 43% in India, Skyscanner said, citing findings from its Travel Trends 2024 report. The company conducted the study in August 2023 with 18,000 respondents globally. Skyscanner reaches 100 million users per month, processes an average of 1 billion searches each month, and handles 67 terabytes of data daily.

One in every two travelers worldwide access Skyscanner with no specific destination in mind, said its chief product officer Piero Sierra. Pointing to the travel study, Sierra said: "We're now seeing AI being adopted to help in this travel inspiration space. The next logical step is to use the AI technologies now available to us to help these travelers in the discovery phase of their travel planning journey."

"Just tell Savvy Search what kind of trip is on your mind, or simply ask for inspiration, and you'll get a curated list of travel recommendations powered by AI from Skyscanner's travel data," Skyscanner said. For instance, users can prompt with a query such as "30th birthday trip with fun nightlife and a great food scene" or get recommendations for a "cheap European city break in October."

In response, the search feature will generate up to three recommendations. You will then be directed to Skyscanner's flight search section, where you can compare prices and select your desired flight.