Slack adds integrations for Salesforce Sales, Service Clouds

These integrations will be delivered via a new Salesforce for Slack app.

Slack is updating its integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud and also rolling out hooks into Service Cloud.

The two software providers have been long-time partners, but the new integrations will make it easier to embed Slack throughout Salesforce's two primary cloud services.

Integrations between Slack and Salesforce now include:

  • Search and preview detailed Salesforce records like accounts, cases and opportunities without leaving Slack.
  • Automated notifications from Salesforce within Slack.
  • Information sharing so records can be sent from Salesforce directly to Slack. In addition Slack conversations can be added to Salesforce records.

Here are two screenshots illustrating how these integrations work. 

