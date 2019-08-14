Slack's latest admin features tackle configuration pains for large enterprises

Slack is rolling out new features aimed at making it easier for administrators to manage and configure Slack at scale. The workplace collaboration player said Slack adoption at large enterprises is some times hindered by the repetitive and time-consuming process admins face when granting guest access or setting up new workspaces.

To streamline the configuration process, Slack is introducing new admin tools to limit posting permissions and a set of new admin APIs that it says will help automate certain processes.

With the new admin tools, Slack said admins, internal communications teams and key executives will have the ability to control positing permissions via new Announcement channels. Slack said the channels are meant to create a controlled environment for information so teams no longer have to choose what gets shared on Slack versus what gets shared via email, or get caught up in the chatter of too many posts.

With the new APIs, Slack said admins will be able to automate the creation of new workspaces with names, domains and descriptions, and manage app approvals across all workspaces in a Grid organization. This is useful for large organizations that have to set up a bevy of workspaces routinely.

Admins will also gain the ability to invite thousands of members and guest accounts at a time. Additionally, admins will be able to automatically approve or reject apps based on information in a third-party or custom database.

"Each of these updates make it easier for admins to deploy and manage Slack—at the scale of their organization today and the size it will grow to in the years to come," Slack said in a blog post.

The Announcements channel tool is available starting today for Plus and Enterprise Grid plans. The API and approval tools will roll out soon for Enterprise Grid customers.

