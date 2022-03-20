Smartish Wallet Slayer case and accessories hands-on: Carry your cards and charge up your Galaxy S22 Ultra

We've been spending time with the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra and now that we are back in the office there are transit and access cards to carry along with the phone. The new Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case is an affordable case that carries up to three cards and a few bills.

Smartish also has accessories available for mobile devices and sent along a few items to try out. These include the Cable Wrangler, Charge Island wireless charger, and Crown Joule universal charging cable. All of the products are affordable and built to last with the cable coming with a lifetime warranty.

Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Samsung Pay and Google Pay onboad the Galaxy S22 Ultra means that you can leave your credit card at home and use your phone for various payments. However, you still may need to carry a driver's license, transit card, and door access card. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is an option that provides a card holder on the back with ample room for up to three cards and a bill or two. I personally tested it with my driver's license, ORCA transit card, building door access card, and a folded $20 bill. Even if you only carry one card, the inside of the case has a design that puts pressure on the cards against the back so one card stays in securely too.

The card slot has a wide opening for the cards with a small opening over on the left side, designated as the thumb slot, so that you can push the cards out from the side of the card over to the opening. The card slot is integrated into the back of the case, making the back of the case thicker. One downside to this type of wallet case is that wireless charging doesn't work with your phone in the case.

Also: Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Any more perfect and it'd be an iPhone 13 Pro Max

The case material is flexible and also has textured sides with integrated grips designed for your fingers. Raised buttons also make activating the volume or power button quick and easy. The edges and corners are well protected in the case and as you can see on the inside there is a shock absorption system in the design.

An ample rear camera cutout is present so that using the camera is not impacted in any way. The edges also help protect the multiple cameras. The edges also rise above the display to protect the screen when you place it face down on a surface.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is available in one solid color, Black Tie Affair, and three Fresh Paint options. The black case is $19.99 and the others are $24.99. The Fresh Paint models have colorful rear back panels and include Flavor of the Month (a very galaxy-looking design), Chef's Special (gray wood look), and Freshly Baked (green leaf pattern).

Cable Wrangler

Part of the life of a mobile tech enthusiast is dealing with too many cables. One way that you can organize your cables is with the Smartish Cable Wrangler. This $19.99 accessory is a fabric-coated block with strong magnets inside and rubber coating on the bottom to keep it from sliding around a surface. The stylish block has some weight to it so it will not be impacted by cables.

The ends of your cables rest on the block so you can find and grab the end with ease. If your selected cable doesn't hold tightly enough to the block, Smartish includes three magnetic collars that you can attach to the cable. It's a very simple device but has proven to be useful for organizing my cables for years.

Crown Joule

Speaking of cables, Smartish offers a six-foot Crown Joule universal charging cable that has USB-C, Lightning, and miniUSB ends to fit any mobile device. The cable is available for $19.99 (a popular price at Smartish) in No. 2 Pencil Gray (aren't pencils yellow?), Lightly Toasted Beige, Teal Me More, and I'm Blushing.

The strong fabric-wrapped cable should prevent cable failure and if there is an issue, the cable has a lifetime warranty. It's a convenient six foot long cable so works in many areas to get power to your desktop or bedside.

Also: Best Samsung phone 2022: Explore a new Galaxy

The primary end has a microUSB end so if you have a microUSB device then simply plug the cable directly into the device. A short cable comes out the side of the microUSB portion with a USB-C end and Lightning end on either side. There is an opening on the opposite side of each with a port for microUSB. You simply insert the microUSB end into the back of the cable type you need and voila off you go.

The primary power supply end of this cable is USB-A so as more and A/C charging bricks move to USB-C we may see a new cable released. Smartish does have a USB-C to USB-C cable option, but as a person who uses multiple devices, I like the multiverse universal cable option.

Charge Island

Another handy mobile accessory available from Smartish is the Charge Island universal wireless charger. It is available for a reasonable $29.99 for the Black Tie Affair color and $34.99 for Flavor of the Month, Chef's Special, and Freshly Baked colors. You can also personalize it for $44.99.

The large octagon-shaped charging pad provides wireless power of up to 15 watts. A USB-A to USB-C cable is provided with a USB-C connector found on the back of the Charge Island.

I prefer to set my phone down on a wireless charger on my nightstand, but hate when chargers shine a bright LED light when charging so have to be selective about my charger in this location. The Charge Island has a charging indicator light, but it turns off after a few seconds so you can sleep blissfully.

There are ventilation openings on the bottom of the charger so that it does not overheat while charging your phone, headset, or another accessory. Ample rubber feet are also present to help keep the charger in place on your selected surface.