Smartphones in 2019: The best of times or worst of times?

The best smartphones on the market right now ZDNet's Matthew Miller talks with TechRepublic's Karen Roby, breaking down the best of the best smartphones that are available to consumers right now.

Matthew Miller

Why 2019 is the best year ever to buy a smartphone: Affordable flagships galore

Prices are coming down while quality improves so a phone you buy today can easily last two or three years. What do you expect your smartphone to do next year that it's not doing now?

Jason Perlow

No China, no choice: Why 2019 is the worst smartphone year ever

Dull, expensive, and lacking competition. That about sums up this year in mobile devices in a nutshell.

After a short few months with no new phones, it's time to see the latest and greatest from Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Google, LG, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was just revealed and makes an appearance in our top five.

Sometimes it pays not to be first.

Chinese tech company shows off its alternative to Android, promises products this year.

Here's how -- with a few apps, tweaks, and accessories -- you can transform your iPhone into a business workhorse that will allow you to get serious work done.

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Note 10 lineup and the buying decision has a few nuances to consider. Welcome to that in-between year between 4G and 5G.

Yes, Samsung is out early with 5G devices, but the give and take with carriers mean there will be early adopter challenges. The most galling thing is that you have to pay a premium for the privilege of being a 5G guinea pig.