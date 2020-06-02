Snowflake rolls out new features, Salesforce integrations

Snowflake launched its first installment of integrations with Salesforce due to a recent partnership as well as a slew of new features designed to improve everything from search and queries to third party data ingestion and masking for security.

Salesforce Ventures was an investor in Snowflake's latest round of funding. The two parties also agreed to better integrate across products for joint customers.

The native integrations between Snowflake and Salesforce include tools to unify and analyze data in Snowflake Cloud Data Platform and visualize it in Tableau and Salesforce. On a press briefing, Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman and Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky said the integrations will close data gaps and provide more actionable information for enterprises.

Snowflake and Salesforce launched the following:

Einstein Analytics Output Connector for Snowflake, a tool that allows customers to move Salesforce data into Snowflake easily and query with Einstein Analytics and Tableau.

Einstein Analytics Direct Data for Snowflake, which allows Einstein Analytics users to query data within Snowflake. Data can include Salesforce information as well as generated data from applications, mobile apps, Web, IoT devices and acquired data from the Snowflake Data Marketplace.

Separately, Snowflake launched its Data Cloud, which is an ecosystem for customers and organizations to aggregate data. Data Cloud is Snowflake's bet that customers will move siloed cloud repositories and on-premises data to its platform.

Snowflake's Cloud Data Platform also includes the following new features:

Snowsight, a tool to run queries and commands in Snowflake and collaborate and visualize data and create streamlined dashboards.

Dynamic Data Masking, which enables customers to create policies based on permissions.

External Tokenization to integrate with third party token systems.

Search optimization and the ability to call external services for query support.

Data Exchange to securely share live governed data with units, partners, suppliers and customers.

Snowflake Data Marketplace to access third-party data sets preconfigured for the Snowflake platform.

Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake's senior vice president of product, said many of the features were previewed last year and now rolling out to more availability. Kleinerman's key point was that Snowflake is aiming to reduce friction in data analytics. The features will help customers "companies unify, integrate, analyze, and share virtually any amount of data," he said.